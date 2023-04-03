Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks – Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days taking place April 3-4, 2023.

Details for the company presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 3:20 PM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

The presentation will be available via a recorded webcast accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.precisionbiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

