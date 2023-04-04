VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Taura Gold Inc. ( TSXV:TORA, Financial) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to announce positive results from its 2022 exploration program at the Shabu project in the Birch Uchi area in the Red Lake Mining Division (Figure 1). The program aimed to expand a upon a previous soil grid covering the western portion of the Property, conduct geological mapping and prospect for gold and silver mineralization. Numerous highly anomalous results from grab sampling grading up to 6.4 g/t Au, identified a new area of gold mineralization and confirmed gold mineralization in the area of historic diamond drilling (Figure 2). These two gold targets, separated by a distance of 1.2 km, are connected by a trend of Au-Bi-Te-W anomalous soil samples.

News Highlights

New Gold Zone Identified. A total of 69 grab sample results were collected at the Shabu property with numerous highly anomalous results grading up to 6.4 g/t Au ( Table 1, Figure 3 ). These results confirm historic gold mineralization and identified a new area of mineralization 1.2 km to the southeast.

). These results confirm historic gold mineralization and identified a new area of mineralization 1.2 km to the southeast. 2 km Trend of Anomalous Soil Results. Results from the 2022 soil survey yielded 2 km northwest-southeast long trending of gold-bismuth-tellurium anomalies. This anomalous area correlates to known gold mineralization in bedrock. In 2022, 501 soil samples were collected, bringing the total database to 1024 soil samples. The highest gold in soil sample was 1.1 g/t Au.

New Targets Identified. Several targets for future exploration programs have been identified as a result of the 2022 exploration program. Next steps include additional prospecting to test the extent of known gold mineralization along the 1.2 km trend, investigating the eastern portion soil anomalies that are unaccompanied by known mineralization in bedrock, and extending the coverage of soil sampling throughout the Property.

Figure 1. Property ownership map showing Taura Gold's Shabu property in the Birch Uchi area of the Red Lake Mining Division. Figure 2. Shabu property map showing geologic mapping results and gold in grab sample results from the 2022 work program.

Table 1. Grab sample result highlights from the 2022 work program at the Shabu property.

Sample number Sample material Map lithology Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Bi

(ppm) Te

(ppm) W

(ppm) X524563 Granodioritic Granodioritic 6.44 1.33 0.42 0.67 31.9 X524564 Quartz vein Granodioritic 4.71 0.18 7.64 3.58 0.4 X524565 Quartz vein Granodioritic 1.65 0.2 2.55 1.79 0.3 X524551 Granodioritic Granodioritic 1.37 3.84 6.77 6.01 275 X524487 Quartz vein Monzodioritic 0.94 0.61 0.63 0.41 2.2 X524479 Quartz vein Monzodioritic 0.20 5.55 14.35 8.00 0.3 X524483 Quartz-K-spar vein Monzodioritic 0.07 1.13 3.17 <0.05 0.4

Figure 3. Images of grab samples X524563 and X524564, resulting in gold grades of 6.44 g/t Au and 4.71 g/t Au, respectively.

About the Shabu Project

The Shabu property is located in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. The road accessible property is made up of 32 mining claims that cover an area of 720 ha. Historic work on the property has defined gold mineralization at surface through trenching and diamond drilling. Gold mineralization at the property occurs in quartz-carbonate veins with 2-3% pyrite hosted in shear zones associated with contacts of the granodiorite and porphyritic dykes.

About Taura Gold

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Shabu Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario. The Company is also active in assessing acquisition and joint venture opportunities in various jurisdictions from time to time.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Karly Oliver, P. Geo., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TAURA GOLD INC.

Dominic Verdejo

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please call 604-678-5308 or email [email protected].

