FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced a new series of wide-ranging customer agreements covering the global public sector - including diplomatic entities and embassies, agencies for international cooperation and defense, parliaments and councils, government-owned or funded finance and banking institutions, and various prominent ministries and cabinet offices in capitals around the world.

These recent agreements - covering the First Quarter of 2023 - include new contract wins, expansions, and renewals for FiscalNote’s market-leading portfolio of offerings which provide AI-powered geopolitical intelligence, issue monitoring, legislative tracking, and more.

These customers benefit from a range of FiscalNote technology investments and relationships, including its recently+announced+collaboration+with+OpenAI%2C and its decade-long investment in legal domain-specific models, enhanced accuracy and relevancy, aggregated legislative and regulatory data, and its market leadership in the applicationof AI in the legal and regulatory space. FiscalNote will continue to work with these and all public sector customers to provide additional value for upselling and cross-selling as the company innovates across its broader product portfolio.

The new customer wins include, but are not limited to, the following:

The European Parliament

The Council of the European Union

The Cabinet Office, United Kingdom

The Office of Parliamentary Counsel, ACT, Australia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa

Mission of Canada to the European Union

The Ministry of Defense, Spain

The Ministry of Defense, Singapore

The Ministry of the Interior, Netherlands

The Ministry of the Interior, The Czech Republic

The Federal Court of Australia

The Ministry of Transport and Communications, Norway

The Ministry for the Environment and Consumer Protection, State of Bavaria, Germany

The African Union

The NATO Communications and Information Agency

The NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre

Embassy of Germany in the U.S.

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the U.S.

Embassy of Ireland in the U.S.

Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the U.S.

The Economic and Trade Office, Hong Kong

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Japan

The Center for International Finance, Korea

The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, Korea

“In the corridors of power and influence around the world, leading decision makers rely on FiscalNote’s mission-critical solutions to deliver the results that help the global public sector navigate geopolitical complexity and volatility, meet the challenges of macroeconomic headwinds, and deliver government services to the citizens they represent,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “These latest customer agreements are representative of the recurring and reliable relationships we continue to grow with blue chip public sector clients who are both geographically diverse and constitute a varied cross-section of international agencies, organizations, embassies, and ministries. We will continue to innovate across our broad portfolio, leveraging our ability to cross-sell and upsell a wide range of products and services, and using our market-leading AI solutions to deliver insights that produce action and impact to advance and improve global government and diplomatic objectives on every continent in the world.”

Today’s unveiling of recent major international public sector customer agreements is the latest in a series of announcements in the Q4/2022 and Q1/2023 quarters by the company regarding significant new healthcare, U.S.+public+sector, global+commercial, and trade+association%2C+advocacy%2C+and+nonprofit contract wins, expansions, and renewals - demonstrating a sustained momentum for the business and the broad diversity of FiscalNote’s global customer base.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

