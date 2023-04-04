NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE has been recognized as a Leader in Contact Center as a Service by Forrester Research. The Forrester Wave™: Contact Center As A Service (CCaaS) Providers, Q1 2023 report identifies NICE among the most significant cloud contact center platforms in the market, with NICE receiving the highest possible score in the “market presence” category and receiving the highest scores of all evaluated vendors in the “current offering” and “strategy” categories.

“NICE differentiates by targeting AI across the full customer experience. NICE’s acquisition of InContact in 2016 combined leading companies in the CCaaS and WFO markets. Its solid execution since then has created a company with unique breadth to serve contact centers globally,” said the report, authored by Max Ball, vice president and principal analyst, Forrester.

For companies seeking a cloud contact center provider, Forrester’s independent research provides in-depth analysis and insights to aid in the decision-making process. The Forrester report said, "NICE has a superior vision that extends beyond improving agent efficiency. The company looks to play a role in the entire CX journey. It’s executing on this vision with a strong roadmap that features AI and an accelerating focus on digital interactions.”

NICE also received the highest possible scores in four of seven evaluated criteria within the Strategy category, including “market approach,” “performance,” “product vision,” and “innovation roadmap.”

The report states, “NICE also differentiates with the breadth of its capabilities. It has a comprehensive solution for whatever WFO or CCaaS system a contact center leader may need.”

“To us, this report showcases NICE’s status as a market-leading CX powerhouse.” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “We believe this is the result of our ongoing, heavy investment in digital and AI innovation and our unwavering commitment to partner with our customers to drive seamless customer experiences beyond the contact center. From our perspective, this recognition from Forrester Research is a testament to our mission to propel brands to master CXi (customer experience interactions) and deliver next-level digital CX in the new era.”

