GUANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has been recognized as one of Guangzhou’s “Top 30 Cultural Enterprises” for 2022. The Company also participated in the awards ceremony of the Guangzhou Cultural Industry Fair Think Tank Forum and Guangzhou Top 30 Cultural Enterprises Summit last week.



Guangzhou’s “Top 30 Cultural Enterprises” list is a joint selection by the Guangzhou Academy of Social Sciences, Nanfang Daily, and the Guangzhou Cultural Creative Industry Association. These organizations evaluated candidates on various criteria, especially scaling potential and capability, social benefits, innovation capability, capacity for growth, and brand influence. The evaluation criteria aim to demonstrate the driving role of Guangzhou's leading cultural enterprises, while also cultivating leading enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competencies.

LIZHI had recently also received several awards from the Guangdong Internet Audiovisual New Media Association and was selected to play a large role in the upcoming promotion of the Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Industry Brand Promotion Plan.

LIZHI was named among the “Top 10 Most Recognized Companies in the Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Industry”. The Company’s interactive audio entertainment platform, the LIZHI App, was named one of the “Top 10 Brands in the Guangdong Internet Audiovisual Industry.” “Sunward Plan,” a program on the LIZHI App that aims to uplift content creators who exude positive energy, was also recognized as a model program for social responsibility in the internet audiovisual industry.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

