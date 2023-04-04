ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|20-Mar-23
|14,448
|€598.01
|€8,640,054
|21-Mar-23
|14,348
|€602.19
|€8,640,153
|22-Mar-23
|14,475
|€596.89
|€8,640,048
|23-Mar-23
|14,188
|€608.98
|€8,640,166
|24-Mar-23
|14,280
|€605.03
|€8,639,831
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
