ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 20-Mar-23 14,448 €598.01 €8,640,054 21-Mar-23 14,348 €602.19 €8,640,153 22-Mar-23 14,475 €596.89 €8,640,048 23-Mar-23 14,188 €608.98 €8,640,166 24-Mar-23 14,280 €605.03 €8,639,831

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

