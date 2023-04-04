TAMPA, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit affirmed the District Court’s dismissal of the Company’s suit against the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and various other defendants.

This decision was predicated on the court’s view that the findings in the Anesthesiology articles represented scientific opinion versus scientific fact. As such, the court indicated that the journal’s readers, who are specialists in their field, are best positioned to choose whether to accept or reject these opinions—which they referred to as “tentative scientific conclusions.”

“The anesthesia community is an important ally in our mission to provide an opioid alternative to as many patients as possible. We look forward to continuing to partner with anesthesia, surgery, and physical medicine and rehabilitation clinicians to further advance patient care and improve clinical outcomes with opioids positioned for rescue use only,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “We believe results speak for themselves. EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) has been safely and successfully administered in more than 12 million patients to date; is backed by scores of published studies that demonstrate long-lasting pain control; and is the foundation of low- and no-opioid enhanced recovery pain management protocols across a variety of surgical settings, many of which are facilitating the rapid site of care migration to the outpatient environment. With the broad package insert for field block and nerve block procedures and improving reimbursement, we look forward to continued growth for adult and pediatric patients.”

