PR Newswire

Registration now open: A case by case review of innovative and practical solutions for preventing CLABSI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced the second expert-led webinar in its CLABSI Conscious campaign, titled "Protecting CVADs from Gross Contamination", to be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 1pm EDT. Central line-associated blood stream infections ("CLABSI") often result from fluids and other substances that contain bacteria and which end up in contact with a central venous access device ("CVAD").

Amongst frontline shortages, and an increase in traveling nurses, clinicians around the world are doubling down on their efforts to reduce CLABSIs to protect vulnerable patients from a devastating setback (at best), and at worst, a life-threatening infection that results in death. Yet, CLABSIs are on the rise in pediatric units across the US. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has reported a 47% increase in CLABSIs since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this webinar, Matthew Ostroff, MSN, AGACNP, VABC, CPUI, a top pediatric vascular access specialist, will address the current climate in healthcare, and offer new solutions with seasoned expert guidance to target zero CLABSIs. Webinar attendees will hear expert opinions related to CLABSI conscious practices, and explore new technology designed to help prevent CLABSIs by maintaining safety and consistency in the NICU, PICU, and beyond.

Webinar Details

Title: Protecting CVADs from Gross Contamination

Presentation by:

Matthew Ostroff, MSN, AGACNP, VABC, CPUI

Vascular Access Coordinator and Lead APN

- 20 Years Clinical Experience

- Internationally recognized Speaker, Vascular Access Expert, Innovator, and Researcher

- Member of INS, AVA & WoCoVA

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1 – 2pm EDT / 10 – 11am PDT

Registration: https://covalon.webinargeek.com/protecting-cvads-from-gross-contamination-1

Hashtags: #CLABSI, #infectionprevention, #vascularaccess

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the webinar but are interested in learning more about Covalon's solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covalon-presents-new-clabsi-conscious-series-webinar-protecting-cvads-from-gross-contamination-301781444.html

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.