Innovative Cloud Communications Portfolio and IP and Optical Networking Solutions Solve Enterprises' Most Complex Challenges

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will be showcasing its enterprise focused communications and data networking solutions in Booth 427 at this year's Enterprise Connect.

"Communications are the lifeblood of the enterprise, and Ribbon's solutions support key business imperatives including lowering TCO, migrating to the cloud, securing critical communications and building private networks," said Dave Hogan, Vice President Enterprise and Government Sales at Ribbon. "Whether it's protecting the contact centers of some of America's largest financial institutions from DOS (Denial of Service) attacks, or migrating PBXs to Teams, Zoom, Webex, Google or other popular cloud providers, we deliver proven experience with critical deployments in highly demanding environments."

Enterprises managing multiple challenges including hybrid work models, digitization, and the ongoing quest for efficiencies require targeted solutions that allow them to implement change seamlessly and at their own pace. Ribbon supports and facilitates these transitions with a suite of purpose built offers including:

"We look forward to engaging with customers, partners and prospects in person this week," Mr. Hogan added. "We pride ourselves on understanding their concerns and offering the services and solutions that enable them to leverage their assets and position themselves for success in today's dynamic environments."

Gordon Eddy, Vice President, Product Management, will speak on the UC and Collaboration Security: The New Threat Landscape panel, Monday, March 27 at 9am. Ribbon will also participate in an informal networking session with Orlando-area students organized by the Diversity Org, aimed at introducing these students to the industry and inspiring them to pursue careers in IT/communications technology.

Please visit Booth 427 for a comprehensive view of Ribbon's enterprise capabilities, including Session Border Controllers (SBCs), centralized routing, and analytics tools. Book a meeting here.

