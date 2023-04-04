Branch Banking Survey Shows Managers Waste Almost 25% of Their Time on Scheduling

CBA Live (Booth #12) – Zebra+Technologies+Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the results of its fourth annual International+Branch+Banking+Employee+Survey. The findings indicate 74% of survey respondents rely on legacy software to complete administrative and operational tasks in their bank branches, and only 48% of branches have fully integrated customer appointment solutions. Visitors at CBA+Live this week will experience how Zebra’s full suite of banking solutions can increase staff efficiency to improve customer loyalty and employee retention.

Bank branch managers are wasting nearly 25% of their time each week on schedule management, and seven-in-10 surveyed managers are creating their own systems to track schedules instead of leveraging proven banking technology solutions that can increase efficiency and save time. In addition, the average bank employee is using four different systems on a regular basis to complete their tasks.

“With the banking industry under increasing pressure, it is essential for bank managers to use intelligent software to digitize key processes including task management and employee scheduling,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software and Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Modernizing bank operations will help banks ensure the right people are at the right place guided to the right activities at the right time to reduce cost, improve the customer experience and retain talented employees.”

Additional survey findings reveal that 86% of bank branch employees want greater input into their schedules via a mobile device but only 36% have the tools required to view their schedules and request time off. Meanwhile, eighty-five percent of bank branch employees said their job satisfaction would increase if they could spend more time on customer and revenue-related tasks instead of administrative and operational tasks.

Zebra’s banking solutions such as workforce management software give employees control over complex aspects of their schedule including shift swaps and time-off requests as well as enable them to integrate customer appointments into branch forecasts to help boost customer loyalty.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Zebra’s fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey shows 74% of respondents are operating without a software solution to assist with both task and workforce management.
  • Deploying the right technology can improve the accurate scheduling of branch staff, increase time to focus on the customer experience and increase job satisfaction.
  • Zebra’s banking solutions empower teams to drive value by simplifying communications, enhancing execution and aligning branch staffing with demand via AI-powered forecasting.

SURVEY BACKGROUND AND METHODOLOGY

The fourth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey was conducted in February 2023 by third-party research firm Momentive. It includes feedback from over 1,230 bank branch employees across 10 countries including the U.S., UK, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands. Learn more+here.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 86% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

