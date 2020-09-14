BENSALEM, Pa., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Catalent, Inc. (: CTLT)

Class Period: August 30, 2021 – October 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; (2) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (3) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (4) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Company’s financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dutch Bros Inc. (: BROS )

Class Period: March 1, 2022 – May 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cognyte Software Ltd. ( CGNT)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – June 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, like Facebook, exposing the Company to significant financial and reputational risk; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (: LUMN)

Class Period: September 14, 2020 – February 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) various headwinds were impeding the Company's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (2) Lumen's Quantum Fiber business was not progressing as was represented to the investing public; (3) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; (4) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, the Company's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

