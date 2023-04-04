Memorandum of Understanding With Miranda Water Treatment Systems and Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Extended

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario & ANKARA, Turkey, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) (the "Company" or "Rainmaker" or "RAKR") and Miranda Water Treatment Systems ("MWTS") have expanded the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU October 5, 2022) to include a financing partner to formalize the integration of the three parties at both the strategic and operating levels.

“This step allows for the parties to commit to a transaction that will coordinate resources, and that will align MWTS with RAKR to better serve global water and wastewater treatment needs,” stated Bulent Hatay, CEO of MWTS. “Miranda has installations in more than 35 countries and growing. RAKR will use its global scope and synergy and its portfolio of water products to expand the collective market of the companies. We look forward to our continuing collaboration with RAKR to get our technology in the hands of people who truly benefit from it. With the addition of a strong and strategic financial partner this reach will be extended even further.”

RAKR has now built a financial consortium to affect the purchase of reciprocal stakes between the companies which RAKR believes could result in a material enhancement to Rainmaker’s financial performance. The individual operating entities will continue business as usual and should be in a period of rapid expansion. The management of RAKR continues to believe that this could lead to RAKR becoming revenue and EBITDA positive.

Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker, Michael O'Connor, said, “We believe that the technological, operating, marketing and sales expertise of MWTS will be invaluable to the future success of RAKR. Since the original signing of the MOU we have been working hard, hand in hand, to develop projects in areas where Miranda has yet to develop. We look forward to announcing these projects in the near future where both of our technologies are used in tandem.”

Following a site visit to Miranda’s newly commissioned installation in Sturgis, South Dakota, the parties will decide on next steps if they unanimously agree to proceed. There can be no assurance that the parties will reach a definitive agreement.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. ( RAKR) is a leader in affordable water solutions through a Water-as-a­ Service business model. RAKR is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Rainmaker was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.rainmakerww.com.

About Miranda Water Treatment Systems

Miranda Environmental Water Services is an internationally recognized leader in biological water & wastewater treatment and water reuse systems. Miranda is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. The Company's wastewater treatment systems are sold and supported by a global network of distributors, dealers and installers. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit https://mirandawater.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Michael O'Connor
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NTY5NyM1NDkyNTgyIzUwMDA2ODUyNA==
Rainmaker-Worldwide-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.