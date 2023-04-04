L’Officiel Inc. SAS (“L’Officiel”), a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), announced that its subsidiary, L'Officiel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., has been granted the publication permit in Malaysia by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The permit was obtained soon after L’Officiel’s announcement of its relaunching exercise in Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model.

L’Officiel SAS Inc. together with AMTD Digital Media & Entertainment Group, being the media, cultural and entertainment arm of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), another subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group, form part of a comprehensive platform globally covering media, art, culture and entertainment. The platform boasts extensive credentials and experience in producing, promoting and distributing top quality contents, images and outputs to the public.

Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA Group and a board director of AMTD Digital Inc., commented: “Since its new beginning under the banner of AMTD, L’Officiel has recreated its global presence where local and global objects in the form of fashion, art, culture and food, to name a few, will intermingle in various local settings. After a successful relaunch in Singapore just recently, I am delighted to see that our magazine is given a green light to start the Malaysia edition. I am certain that it will captivate the readers with amazing, exciting, and invigorating articles. Congratulations!”

Ms. Aileen Soh, Managing Director of Southeast Asia for L’Officiel SAS Inc., commented, “We truly appreciate the confidence and support shown to us by our clients and AMTD IDEA Group, and we are happy to introduce our very first edition of L'Officiel Malaysia under the direct owner’s model. The Malaysian team is committed to doing our best to produce relevant and interesting content for all our fans and readers.”

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — the Company is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

About L’OFFICIEL

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society.

