Boston, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, welcomes Mick Ebeling as its Formation ’23 keynote speaker. Formation, Duck Creek’s annual user conference, attracts the world’s leading insurance industry and technology minds and takes place in Orlando, FL, May 8-10, 2023. Ebeling is the founder and CEO of Not Impossible, a critically acclaimed, award-winning social lab and production company that taps into the power of technology and story to change the world.

Formation '23 will empower the P&C and general insurance community with the insights, technology, and inspiration to build better human experiences. As the industry comes together to collaborate and reimage the future of P&C technology, the conference’s theme, “building together,” is meant to capture the importance of creating meaningful interactions that foster trust, earn loyalty, and create lasting value. The agenda is filled with general and breakout sessions, led by company leaders, customers, partners and analysts, who all share the passion and expertise to bring lasting innovation to the insurance ecosystem.

“Mick Ebeling’s vision, leadership and focus on using technology to change the course of humanity is a perfect fit for Formation. We are thrilled to have him join us as our keynote speaker and to help inspire continued innovation across our industry that will better the world,” said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer, Duck Creek Technologies.

"I am excited to be joining Duck Creek Technologies in Orlando for Formation,” said Mick Ebeling, keynote speaker at the event. “I know the attendees will be bringing a lot of energy and look forward to how we can leverage the 'building together' theme to go out into our world and make an impact. I look forward to seeing you all soon!"

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.