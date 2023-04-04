Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced the Verint Marketplace Technology Showcase in April to highlight the many innovative solutions and services Verint partners have developed and made available in the Verint Marketplace since its launch.

Verint strives to help partners and customers increase collaboration and ideation. Verint Connect, an interactive engagement portal, is designed to give customers and partners access to the information they need about Verint solutions, services and training all in one place and has been built on its Community application and accessible directly from the Verint Platform. The core tenants of the next-generation Verint Partner Program launched+in+2022 are to make it easier and faster for partners to accelerate growth, expand portfolios and differentiate in the market.

A key element is the Verint Platform Extension Program (PEP) that enables partners to create differentiated and innovative customer solutions to drive revenue by integrating across the Verint portfolio – leveraging Verint data and combining Verint and partner capabilities. Also integral to the Verint partner program is the Verint+Developer+Portal, where registered users can access cross-product Verint APIs with consistent security patterns, documentation, and interfaces.

Verint PEP has achieved impressive growth since 2022 with a 104 percent increase in the number of partners participating in the program, an increase of 225 percent in traffic to the Verint Developer Portal, and a 194 percent increase in partner listings available in Verint Marketplace. A global badging system was also rolled out this year to recognize Verint authorized PEP Partners.

The Verint Marketplace serves as the focal point for information on extensions to Verint solutions, including expansion modules available from platform extension program partners. Customers can easily download these updates and install them into their own environment, whether on-premises or in the cloud. It’s through this marketplace that Verint partners can promote integrations or services they have built that benefit or connect to the Verint Platform.

The Verint Marketplace Technology Showcase, April 19-20, is a two-day virtual event that will feature a diverse lineup of partners – 4 Roads, Bright Pattern, Connex, Group Elite, Intelligent Voice, Intradiem, Servion, SPAR Solutions, Syndeo, Talkdesk, and Zoom – and the innovations they have made available to customers in the Verint Marketplace. Register here.

Visit Verint at Enterprise Connect, March 27-30 in Orlando, Fla., Booth #1406. For more information, visit Verint+Partner+Community.

