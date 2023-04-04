Janus Henderson Investors has been recognized for strong, risk-adjusted performance with two Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The annual awards are granted to funds and fund management firms for consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and ten-year performance relative to their peers.

This year’s winning U.S. funds were the Janus Henderson Balanced Fund (NYSE: JABNX) and the Janus Henderson European Focus Fund (NYSE: HFERX).

The Janus Henderson Balanced Fund, which also won a Lipper award in 2021, won for the five-year period in the Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds category. The fund pairs large-cap growth equities with an active intermediate-term bond strategy to seek long-term capital growth, consistent with preservation of capital and balanced by current income. The fund was launched in 1992 and is currently managed by Portfolio Managers Jeremiah Buckley, Michael Keough, and Greg Wilensky.

The Janus Henderson European Focus Fund won for the three-year period in the European Region Funds category. HFERX is a regional equity fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in European companies. The portfolio manager applies a high-conviction, style-agnostic approach, driven by fundamentals and bottom-up investing. The fund was launched in 2001 and is managed by Portfolio Manager Robert Schramm-Fuchs.

These awards demonstrate a track record that underscores the firm’s mission of helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

George Maris, Head of Equities – Americas, at Janus Henderson Investors, said: “It is an honor for our strategies to be recognized for strong performance following a challenging year. These awards highlight the value active managers provide to our clients’ portfolios. We appreciate the clients who made these awards possible by trusting us to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns over the years.”

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv, said: “The 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those award-winning managers who navigated their shareholders through the impacts of a global pandemic and then the perfect storm of economic shocks leading to generational inflation pressure and global central bank interventions.

“Prospects for potential recessionary forces taking hold and subdued returns across most major asset classes in 2023, highlights the need for adept stewardship of one’s investments. Fund managers will need to guide their investors through these challenging times and position them favorably for the eventual recovery.

“We applaud the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Janus Henderson for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors’ portfolios through a cross-current of global economic disruptions.”

For more information about Janus Henderson funds, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.janushenderson.com%2Fen-us%2Finvestor%2Fproduct%2F.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of December 31, 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$287 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the NYSE and the ASX.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Janus Henderson European Focus Fund (Class N shares) was evaluated among 17 European Region Funds for the 3-year period ending 11/30/22. The Janus Henderson Balanced Fund (Class N shares) we evaluated among 125 Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds for the 3-year period ending 11/30/22.

The Janus Henderson Balanced Fund (Class D and N shares) received the award in 2021 where it was evaluated among 125 and 123 U.S. Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Funds for the 3- and-5- year periods respectively, ending November 30, 2020.

Only eligible investors may purchase Class N shares. See a prospectus for eligibility requirements and other available share classes. Other share classes may have different performance characteristics.

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards designations are for information purposes only. Refinitiv Lipper is not responsible for the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information obtained to calculate the awards. Consequently, Refinitiv Lipper will not be liable for any loss or damage resulting from information obtained from Lipper or any of its affiliates. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Recipients should not make an investment decision based on this information.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Refinitiv Lipper

With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group.

Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 360,000+ share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets.

Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for 50 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people with choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please contact your investment professional or download the file from janus.com/info. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

Mutual fund investing involves market risk; principal loss is possible. Equity and fixed income securities are subject to various risks including, but not limited to, market risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Call 800.668.0434 or visit janushenderson.com/performance for current month-end performance.

There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing.

Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.

Janus Henderson Group is the ultimate parent of Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisors or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005213/en/