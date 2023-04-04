BEDFORD, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK) (“Anika” or the “Company”), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that it has filed its preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The meeting date has not yet been scheduled and shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.



In its preliminary proxy statement, the Anika Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of its two nominees — John Henneman, III and Susan Vogt — at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Henneman and Ms. Vogt joined the Board as part of the Company’s active Board refreshment process, through which five new independent directors have been appointed since 2018, three of whom were appointed in the last three years. With the re-election of Mr. Henneman and Ms. Vogt, Anika’s purpose-built Board will comprise seven highly qualified individuals, all of whom bring expertise in areas relevant to the Company’s business, including orthopedics, medical devices and pharmaceuticals expertise, R&D, innovation and commercial experience and manufacturing and financial oversight.

The Company commented: “We have fundamentally repositioned Anika to be a global leader in joint preservation with a focus on early intervention orthopedics. We are proud to have funded this transformation with strong cash flows from Anika’s osteoarthritis, or OA, pain management business and we have invested with purpose into the largest and highest opportunity areas of the joint preservation market. Through this work, we have successfully expanded Anika’s market opportunity from $1 billion to more than $8 billion today. With a broad and differentiated product portfolio, benefitting from 30 years of experience developing hyaluronic acid-based regenerative solutions, an exciting pipeline and an experienced leadership team, Anika is at an important inflection point with growth set to accelerate in 2023 and beyond.”

The Company also disclosed that a shareholder, Caligan Partners LP (“Caligan”), has submitted two candidates for election to the Board of Directors. Over the last eight months, members of Anika’s Board and management team have engaged extensively with Caligan. Caligan has made clear its view that the Company should exit the Joint Preservation and Restoration business and return capital to shareholders while also launching a strategic review process to sell the entire Company. The Anika Board believes that electing either of Caligan’s candidates would jeopardize the value of its shareholders’ investment in the Company.

The Anika Board of Directors will maintain its unwavering commitment to acting in the best interests of all of the Company’s shareholders.

Anika’s preliminary proxy materials can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s website at https://ir.anika.com/. The Company’s definitive proxy materials will be mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting. Shareholders may receive materials, in the mail or otherwise, from Caligan. The Anika Board recommends that shareholders discard any proxy materials from Caligan and vote using the WHITE proxy card they will receive as part of the definitive proxy materials that will be delivered by the Company.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

