SOMERSET, N.J., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced its medSR division will be exhibiting in booth 1013 at the Becker's Hospital Review 13th Annual Meeting in Chicago from April 3-6, 2023.

As a top healthcare information technology and operations consulting firm, medSR specializes in transforming healthcare organizations by offering revenue cycle management, operations improvement, information technology strategy and support, and other services. The company strives to provide a reliable partnership to hospitals and businesses that want to optimize their operations, whether it involves implementing new software systems or streamlining existing processes.

medSR’s vice president and revenue cycle management practice leader, Bruce Adler, will be present in medSR’s booth 1013 at the Becker's Annual Meeting to share insights and expertise in healthcare technology solutions. "We look forward to connecting with healthcare leaders and professionals at the Beckers Annual Meeting,” said Adler. "Our team is dedicated to equipping healthcare providers with the latest technological tools and guidance healthcare professionals need to enhance patient care. By partnering with our team, medical practices can streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency."

The Becker's Hospital Review is a highly acclaimed monthly publication that covers news, trends, and insights related to the healthcare industry. It hosts various events throughout the year, including conferences and summits, where industry leaders can connect to discuss and address the most pressing challenges facing healthcare today. Attendees at these events can network, learn about new healthcare trends and technologies, and share best practices for delivering high-quality patient care.

Visit medSR.com to learn more about how medSR can help transform your healthcare organization. Don't miss out on the opportunity to connect with medSR at booth 1013 at the Becker's Annual Meeting.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

