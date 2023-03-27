PR Newswire

OpenText received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria

WATERLOO, ON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023. OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services.

According to the Forrester report, "cloud-first, flexible platforms now dominate the mature [ECM] market. Technical buyers continue to invest in these platforms to deliver apps to their lines of business to manage documents, automate content-rich processes, and enable information workers to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders," and, "Business and technology leaders… want to extract more value out of their content repositories."

"We are honored OpenText has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms as it reflects the strengths of our current portfolio, ability to seamlessly embed content services into core business processes, and our cloud-first innovation strategy," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText Content Services technology is integral to any company's information management strategy—enabling organizations to facilitate seamless flows of properly governed information to enrich anywhere work and the operational experience."

Regarding OpenText, The Forrester report notes, "Extended ECM's roadmap includes deeper integration with the Magellan AI suite and enhanced support for Microsoft Graph APIs and Teams as well as broader integrations for Google Workspace," also stating, "A solid vertical strategy drives its market approach, and a noteworthy simplification of its product bundles and pricing will appeal to customers."

"Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText," according to the Forrester report, which also notes, "Deep integration into enterprise applications, such as Salesforce and SAP, allows [OpenText] to embed its content and process backbone into essential business workflows."

With enterprise content management (ECM) and content services solutions evolving rapidly, many organizations are looking to streamline and simplify their content systems. To keep up with the demands of modern work, it has become essential that content platforms adapt to diverse industry and business requirements. With OpenText™ Content Cloud™, organizations can master modern work by embedding content services in the processes that fuel their business to deliver frictionless operational experiences.

Download a copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1, 2023" here.

