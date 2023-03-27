Park Systems Introduces Park NANOstandard for Traceable Calibration Standards

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a leading provider of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and nano-metrology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Park NANOstandard™ product line. This new product line provides calibration standard samples for AFM and SEM measurements, allowing users to accurately measure and analyze their samples. The Park NANOstandard is equivalent to NIST-traceable products for measuring among others the critical dimensions (CD) of semiconductor patterns.

NANOstandard_Image.jpg

The Park NANOstandard products include AFM Tip Characterizer (AFMTC) and High Magnification Calibration (HMC). The AFMTC is a calibration sample designed to evaluate the radius and half-cone angle of an atomic force microscope (AFM) tip. It is nano-patterned with line widths ranging from 10 nm to 50 nm. It is traceable to the Korean Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) for ISO 17034:2016 and is traceable through the atomic lattice constant in the silicon substrate by HR-TEM. A software program for calibration and uncertainty calculation is also provided.

"The Park NANOstandard product line will help our customers ensure the accuracy of their measurements and increase the quality of their products."

The HMC standard sample is made of polycrystalline silicon and has five certified values for line widths ranging from 20 nm to 80 nm and five certified values for pitch values ranging from 100 nm to 900 nm. The HMC standard sample is traceable to the KRISS for ISO 17034:2016. It is also traceable through the atomic lattice constant in the silicon substrate by High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy (HR-TEM).

The Park NANOstandard products are manufactured in collaboration with Park Systems by Kims Reference Corp., a leading manufacturer of advanced reference materials for nano-measurement and surface analysis. "The Park NANOstandard product line will help our customers ensure the accuracy of their measurements and increase the quality of their products," said VP of Product Marketing, Richard Lee. "We are proud to be collaborating with Kims Reference Corp. to bring this innovative product line to market."

Park Systems is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers. The Park NANOstandard product line is designed to provide reliable and accurate calibration of AFM and SEM systems, allowing users to accurately measure and analyze their samples.

For more information about the Park NANOstandard, please visit www.parksystems.com/nanostandard

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)
Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.parksystems.com/

favicon.png?sn=NY52951&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-systems-introduces-park-nanostandard-for-traceable-calibration-standards-301781852.html

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.

