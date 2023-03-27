PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with SoftBank.

Ademi LLP alleges Berkshire Grey's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Berkshire Grey's shareholders are expected to receive only $1.40 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $375 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Berkshire Grey by imposing a significant penalty if Berkshire Grey accepts a superior bid. Berkshire Grey insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Berkshire Grey's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Berkshire Grey.

