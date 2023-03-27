Corpay and Phonexa Announce Partnership to Make Global Commission Payments Safe and Simple for Affiliate Marketing Industry

1 day ago
PR Newswire

GLENDALE, Calif., March 27, 2023

GLENDALE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpay, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a partnership with Phonexa, the premier all-in-one platform for performance marketing, that makes global commission payments safer and simpler for the global ecosystem of performance marketers, including the affiliate marketing industry.

Pay commissions in either US dollars or local currencies for affiliates around the world.

The strategic partnership provides customers of Phonexa's Books360 automated accounting product with new payment options, offering the choice to pay commissions in either US dollars or local currencies for their affiliates around the world.

The integration of Corpay's cross-border solutions into the Phonexa platform will also provide seamless onboarding for customers, and it will greatly simplify the commission payment process.

In the past, affiliates had to convert their commission payments from US dollars to their local currency, and as a result, added fees and inconvenience, and in many cases, difficulty with access.

Through the Corpay integration with Books360, affiliates globally can now receive payments in their local currency, eliminating the need for currency conversion and reducing the overall cost.

"We're incredibly excited about our integrated partnership with Phonexa, as our combined capabilities offer a completely new and refreshing way to provide payee optionality to publishers, while improving the overall user experience for Phonexa clients," said Frank Mannarino, VP, Channels & Alliances, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "The solution stack powered by Corpay Cross-Border offers payment delivery to over 200 countries, in over 145 currencies, which will enable affiliate marketing organizations the ability to seamlessly pay their publisher commissions anywhere around the globe, while removing the administrative burden and friction that are typically associated with cross-border money movement."

"At Phonexa, our mission is to provide the best all-in-one platform for affiliate marketing and customer acquisition," said Lilit Davtyan, CEO of Phonexa. "By partnering with Corpay, we're able to offer our customers even more payment options and solutions, making the commission payment process smoother and more efficient."

Phonexa is an industry-leading performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and so much more.

Books360 generates cash flow reports for automated invoicing and payouts from web or call-based campaigns for Phonexa's clients.

Any business that utilizes Phonexa's multi-channel marketing suite is able to get benefits from using Books360. By seamlessly integrating with Phonexa's different solution platforms, Books360 has value for those looking to streamline their bookkeeping and automate critical accounting processes.

About Corpay:
Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Phonexa:
Phonexa is the premier all-in-one platform for affiliate marketing and customer acquisition, offering a wide range of tools and services to help businesses succeed in their marketing efforts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Phonexa is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and grow their reach.

