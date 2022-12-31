Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that two Columbia funds, the Columbia Dividend Income Fund and Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund, earned 2023 U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The awards evaluate funds for outperformance versus peers in their respective Lipper classifications for periods ending November 30, 2022.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund, Inst 3

Equity Income Funds (82 funds1) – 10 years

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund, Inst 2

Science & Technology Funds (34 funds1) – 10 years

The U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and asset management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year performance relative to their peers, based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology.2 The award-winning Columbia funds highlight the firm’s consistent, long-term equity performance in the technology and equity income sectors.

“The awards reflect our strong, long-term investment performance powered by thoughtful decision making and the firm’s global research capabilities,” said Melda Mergen, Global Head of Equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “These two equity strategies are a great representation of our focus on delivering consistent results to help our clients reach their long-term financial goals.”

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $584 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.3

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

1 Within the respective Lipper classification.

2 The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest Lipper Leader® for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over three, five or 10 years. For a detailed explanation, please review the Lipper Leaders methodology document.

3 As of December 31, 2022.

The Lipper Fund Awards are sponsored by Refinitiv, formerly the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, and celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community. The Lipper Fund Awards recognize the world's top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lipperfundawards.com%2F.

