Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Todd Walters has been named Chief Operating Officer and Matt Whiteman has been named Vice President, Operations, both effective March 27, 2023.

Walters joined Cal-Maine Foods in 1997. Since 2011, he has served as Vice President of Operations for the Company’s operations in South Texas, as well as our subsidiary Wharton County Foods, LLC’s facility in Boling, Texas. He previously served in management positions at other locations of the Company in Mississippi, Kansas, New Mexico, and Ohio. Walters has served on the Board of The Ohio Poultry Association and The Texas Poultry Federation, where he is currently an ex-officio member. He is also an active member of the United Egg Producers. Walters is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in agriculture with a major in poultry science.

Whiteman has been employed with Cal-Maine Foods since 2011. He most recently served as General Manager of the Waelder, Texas, operations. Prior to this, he served in management positions at various locations including Edwards, Mississippi; Bremen, Kentucky; Guthrie, Kentucky; and Boling, Texas. Whiteman is active in the Texas poultry industry and is currently the President of the Texas Egg Council, along with serving as a Board Member of the Texas Poultry Federation. Whiteman is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in poultry science.

Commenting on the announcements, Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to announce these important new leadership changes. Todd Walters is well qualified to assume this role, having extensive experience with the various aspects of our operations across different locations and market regions. He has done an exceptional job at every stage of his 26-year career with Cal-Maine Foods. He is also a recognized leader outside the Company as an active member of industry associations. We will continue to benefit from his valuable insight and experience as we pursue our goal to be an efficient and sustainable producer.

“Matt Whiteman brings over 12 years of dedicated service to the Company and has played an important role in managing our Texas operations. His previous experience working at our other locations and knowledge of other markets bring an added perspective to this leadership role. We welcome him to our operations management team, and we look forward to working with Matt as we continue to serve our valued customers in the Texas markets,” added Miller.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005283/en/