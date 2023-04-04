LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX), today announced a partnership with CGI to integrate LiveVox’s contact center platform within CGI’s CACS+X for collections. CACS X is CGI’s next-generation, cloud-native debt management offering that delivers a revolutionary solution for driving customer-centric default management across the collections lifecycle. With this powerful+new+integration, CACS X customers can leverage LiveVox’s CCaaS platform to create a turnkey collections, compliance, and omnichannel communications platform that makes it even easier to help consumers tackle their debt and offer pathways to recovery.

The integration between LiveVox’s contact center platform and CACS X will allow banks, credit unions, and fintech organizations to:

Deliver better customer experience (CX) across channels with digital messaging including SMS, email, and chat as part of blended multichannel outreach and campaigns.

with digital messaging including SMS, email, and chat as part of blended multichannel outreach and campaigns. Improve agent efficiency and productivity through 100% data integration in and out of LiveVox Agent Workflows – offering users the ability to access and understand CACS X data.

through 100% data integration in and out of LiveVox Agent Workflows – offering users the ability to access and understand CACS X data. Reduce compliance risk through industry-leading systems and built-in controls for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and other Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) regulatory concerns.

through industry-leading systems and built-in controls for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and other Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) regulatory concerns. Benefit from data integration and the ability to transfer data in and out of both platformsby enabling the use of CACS X data within the LiveVox workflow to tailor customer journeys and improve agent productivity.

“As a leading provider of debt management software, CGI was a natural integration partner for LiveVox,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Our outbound and inbound solutions featuring voice, text, chat, and email can be fully utilized by the universe of CGI’s customers. Nearly every LiveVox customer experiences a burst of productivity when deploying our omnichannel products and I am sure CGI’s will be no exception.”

“CGI recognizes that the collections industry needs to value the importance of the customer experience. Viewing collections as an extension of customer service builds positive relationships and increases the likelihood of loyal customers,” said Hemanth Gorur, Vice-President of Credit Solutions at CGI. “Partnering with LiveVox is a step in the right direction to setting a new precedent for customer treatment during the collections process.”

To learn more about LiveVox Contact Center for CACS X and LiveVox’s leading-edge, cloud contact center solutions, visit booth 69 at CBA+Live this year – taking place in Las Vegas, NV from March 27-29.

To learn more about LiveVox’s partnership with CGI, please click+here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the LiveVox as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute LiveVox’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to LiveVox, which may cause the LiveVox’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the LiveVox believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. LiveVox’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and LiveVox does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

