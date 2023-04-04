Motorola+Solutions ( NYSE:MSI, Financial) is named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Video Security as a Service (VSaaS) 2022 Vendor Assessment. One of the most in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessments of VSaaS providers, the IDC MarketScape recognizes+Motorola+Solutions%26rsquo%3B comprehensive video security portfolio of cloud-native, on-premise and hybrid VSaaS capabilities. These technologies will be on display at ISC West on March 29-31 in Las Vegas.

“Motorola Solutions is a good choice for enterprises that want a comprehensive VSaaS approach that leverages an established player in the video security market,” said the IDC MarketScape report. “Combined with Motorola Solutions' extensive user community and large number of integrators and resellers, organizations can be assured that Motorola Solutions’ VSaaS offerings will not limit future video security applications.”

“Since 2018, we have strategically invested to grow and technologically advance our video security suite, and today we're proud to be named a ‘Leader’ in VSaaS by the IDC MarketScape,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president of Video Security & Access Control at Motorola Solutions. “Our customers' security needs are dynamic, particularly in the face of increasingly complex global threats. We've designed and developed our VSaaS capabilities to help enterprises and public safety agencies effortlessly scale and flex their security to keep their people, property and assets safe."

The advanced analytics capabilities and cloud-native offerings integrated into the new Avigilon+security+suite are amongst those evaluated by the IDC MarketScape. These will be showcased alongside Motorola Solutions’ full video security and access control portfolio at ISC West.

Motorola Solutions Technology Highlights at ISC West

Avigilon Security Suite (booth #14059) – the secure, scalable and flexible video security and access control suite for organizations of all sizes around the world including: Avigilon Alta – an entirely cloud-native security suite that brings together Ava Security and Openpath, offering an open cloud-partner ecosystem with easy integration and interoperability to support a wide variety of applications. It requires no infrastructure beyond cameras, controllers and access control readers utilizing cloud infrastructure managed by Motorola Solutions. Avigilon Unity – an on-premise security suite with all of the hallmarks of the original Avigilon portfolio, combining on-premise software with cloud-based capabilities for secure system monitoring and management from any location. It is designed for enterprises that want to manage their own systems.

(booth #14059) – the secure, scalable and flexible video security and access control suite for organizations of all sizes around the world including: Avigilon Decision Management System (booth #14059) – the new cloud-based command center software that unifies video, access control and intrusion management.

(booth #14059) – the new cloud-based command center software that unifies video, access control and intrusion management. Pelco (booth #13062) – the camera-first portfolio that provides a VMS-agnostic solution. New at the show will be Pelco Elevate, a service that combines on-camera analytics with cloud-based machine learning to deliver more powerful capabilities.

(booth #13062) – the camera-first portfolio that provides a VMS-agnostic solution. New at the show will be Pelco Elevate, a service that combines on-camera analytics with cloud-based machine learning to deliver more powerful capabilities. Rave Mobile Safety (booth #12127) – Motorola Solutions’ most recent acquisition (Dec 2022), offering mass notification solutions, mobile safety applications and incident management tools.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Video Surveillance as a Service 2022 Vendor Assessment, document #US48771822, November 2022.

