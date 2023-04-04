The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (“Stanley” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SWK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 23, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Stanley suffered from eroding demand for its tools and outdoor products due to inflation, rising interest rates, and the return to office work following the coronavirus pandemic. The heightened demand for the Company’s products during the coronavirus pandemic had receded. The Company’s operations showed signs of lessened demand. Due to its reorganization, dividend growth, and share repurchase program, the Company did not have the agility to react to changes in conditions. Based on these facts the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Stanley, investors suffered damages.

Join+the+case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005217/en/