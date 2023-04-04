Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that in celebration of its 10year anniversary and following the filing of its 10-K annual report, it will be holding 10 Town Halls during the first 10 days of April 2023.

Similar to numerous prior Town Halls hosted by the Company over the years, Knightscope’s Chairman and CEO, William+Santana+Li, will be available to answer questions from supporters, investors and analysts in an intimate online forum with no moderator.

In order to accommodate busy schedules of our supporters, numerous+time+slots are available both weekdays and weekends as well as day and evening.

RSVP: Register to attend a Town Hall session at www.knightscope.com%2Frise.

