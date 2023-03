Trinseo PLC today provides the following update regarding the accidental release of an estimated 8,100 gallons of latex emulsion product from the Altuglas LLC manufacturing facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

The release was the result of an equipment failure. Some of the material overflowed the on-site containment system and entered a storm drain, where it flowed to Otter Creek and then to the Delaware River.

Trinseo personnel alerted federal, state, and local authorities and immediately began to participate in the emergency response. Because the material is highly water soluble, and the release coincided with a period of rainfall, the material dissipated quickly in the water. To assess potential impacts, water samples were collected at designated locations. Results received to date have not detected the released material.

Trinseo is continuing to work cooperatively with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. EPA, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and local authorities to assess potential impacts and any remedial measures to address the release.

Trinseo voluntarily paused all production operations at the facility to devote its full resources to addressing the release and to conduct a thorough review and analysis of all material-handling processes and equipment at the Bristol facility. Trinseo will make improvements as necessary to achieve a standard of environmental excellence that its employees, investors and community expect and that, to date, has been a hallmark of Trinseo’s business performance.

Following an internal review of operations, Trinseo expects to resume partial production within the next several days, and to resume full production shortly thereafter. Trinseo is working to minimize any potential customer impacts.

The Bristol facility manufactures acrylic resins for Trinseo’s Engineered Materials business. The plant employs approximately 110 people.

