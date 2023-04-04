Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B

When: May 22-24, 2023

Where: Denver, CO

Details: Marketing strategies are straining under the impact of unpredictable macroeconomic forces, the erosion of traditional sources of brand value and burdensome operational complexity. In a sign of increasing dysfunction, marketing organizations that take a collaborative approach to planning digital revenue growth are almost 20% less likely to exceed their targets, indicating that they aren’t collaborating effectively.

At the Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B, CMOs and their teams will learn how to thrive in this environment through cutting-edge marketing practices that drive efficient growth.

Audience and Topics: The conference is expected to feature 40+ Gartner experts and 100+ research-driven sessions, with an audience of CMOs, digital marketing leaders, customer experience and loyalty leaders, marketing operations and analytics leaders, and brand marketing leaders.

The conference+agenda will consist of seven main tracks, focused on helping marketing leaders overcome their biggest challenges and tackle their most pressing priorities - from brand strategy and customer experience, to emerging technology, social media trends and data privacy.

Exhibit Showcase: The Marketing Xpo onsite will bring together leading technology and service providers highlighting the next steps in sales through live demonstrations, use cases/client success stories, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the+Exhibitor+Directory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details. Regular attendees can register+before Friday, March 25, 2023 for a $525 early-bird discount.

