Sinclair Broadcast Group to Provide Production for USC Shoah Foundation to Record "Last Chance Testimonies" from Holocaust and Genocide Survivors Nationwide

1 day ago
Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced a multi-year, national agreement with USC Shoah Foundation—The Institute for Visual History and Education to assist with the recording of interviews with genocide survivors as part of the Institute’s Last Chance Testimony Collection Initiative, a race-against-time effort to collect testimonies from the last living survivors and witnesses to the Holocaust and other genocides. Under the agreement, Sinclair will provide its production facilities to film testimonies via high-definition video and audio recordings taken with state-of-the-art equipment at its broadcast television stations around the US.

Through this arrangement, Sinclair’s WPEC CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida was the first market to begin providing production space, equipment, and staff to assist the Institute in recording new testimonies. Beginning in April, the recording of testimonies will expand to WJLA in Washington DC and WBFF in Baltimore, with additional Sinclair news markets throughout the country planned.

USC Shoah Foundation is working with local Jewish federations to identify Holocaust survivors.

USC Shoah Foundation first began collecting testimonies almost 30 years ago to give voice to Holocaust survivors and use their testimonies to educate present and future generations.

Over the next five years the Institute recorded and indexed more that 50,000 interviews in which Holocaust survivors chronicled their lives before, during and after the Holocaust. More than 52,000 Holocaust survivor and witness testimonies are now saved and shared through the Institute’s Visual History Archive, which is currently available to users at 185 access points in 15 countries and forms the basis of educational activities that reach some 10 million learners annually.

The Last Chance Testimony Collection Initiative was launched in 2019 to encourage Holocaust survivors—most of whom are now in their eighties and nineties—to give testimony while time and memory permit.

Beginning in 2009, the Visual History Archive began adding testimonies from other mass atrocities including the Armenian Genocide, the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and the War and Genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The total archive now contains more than 56,000 testimonies.

There is no cost to survivors or their families for recording these interviews.

“It is an honor to assist USC Shoah Foundation with the recording of survivor’s interviews, ensuring the memorialization and preservation of these important, powerful stories. Through the education provided by the foundation, we hope to move one step closer to eradicating intolerance and discrimination in all forms." said Chris Ripley, President and CEO, Sinclair.

Dr. Robert J. Williams, Finci-Viterbi Executive Director of USC Shoah Foundation, said the Last Chance Testimony Collection Initiative is rooted in the belief that as long as there are still witnesses ready to speak, their voices must be heard.

“Every Holocaust survivor who shares his or her experience adds to our knowledge and provides an enduring legacy of memory,” Dr. Williams said. “With antisemitism once again on the rise around the world, it is our duty to collect and listen to the testimonies of those who experienced the worst consequences of unchecked bigotry against Jews.”

USC Shoah Foundation is also seeking descendants of survivors and Holocaust scholars to volunteer as interviewers to guide survivors through the testimony collection process.

To request to be interviewed, to volunteer as an interviewer, or for more information, go to sfi.usc.edu%2Flast-chance.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About USC Shoah Foundation:

USC Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education develops empathy, understanding and respect through testimony, using its Visual History Archive of more than 56,000 video testimonies, academic programs, and partnerships across USC and 185 universities. USC Shoah Foundation’s award-winning, interactive IWitness education program, research and materials are accessed in museums and universities, cited by government leaders and NGOs, and taught in classrooms around the world. Now in its third decade, USC Shoah Foundation reaches millions of people on six continents from its home at the University of Southern California. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsfi.usc.edu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005407/en/

