New research commissioned by HSBC reveals how international investors are making both personal finance and investing decisions as they cross borders and move overseasꟷthe U.S. is the leading destination among international investors in our survey, with 27% investing there, followed by 20% investing in the UK. From an investing perspective, study findings showed:

67% of international investors plan on investing in their new location

68% of international investors would do more overseas investing if they had better access to guidance

36% of international investors own a property overseas

“Banking across borders is a smoother process when using our systems and platforms, especially when investing and seeking wealth guidance,” said Mark Pittsey, Interim U.S. Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC. “Many of our clients are true internationalists, and we’re here to support them at multiple points across their wealth journey.”

Motivations for moving

As inflationary pressures and the rising cost of living affects consumers in some countries and territories, HSBC finds a quarter (25%) of respondents are motivated to move to earn more money, and over a fifth (22%) move (or plan to move) to make their money go further. Yet one in two (51%) respondents who are planning to live, work, or study abroad say that nobody has helped them feel financially prepared to relocate.

A majority (62%) of respondents who are planning a big move, agree that finding the right financial services to suit their needs was a worry. This rises to over two thirds (67%) among digital nomads, i.e. adults living abroad (or plan to move abroad) who are taking advantage of remote working rules.

Top reasons for relocating to work or study abroad among international citizens in the survey

Better lifestyle, such as improved health or social life 29% A better work/life balance 27% For increased salary / higher earnings 25% Opportunity to travel 24% Stability for my family 24% Learn new skills at work 23% To make my money go further 22% To live in a more sustainable environment 22% Explore and understand the culture of my new location 21% Accelerate career progression / job promotion 19% Improved technology means I can now work anywhere 18% To take advantage of more flexible remote working rules 17%

The study, conducted by Ipsos UK, surveyed over 7,000 adults across nine international locations and included a range of different international citizens, including expat families, digital nomads and overseas students. HSBC estimates there are over 90 million potential international customers across just ten of its key international markets.

The study comes as HSBC is relaunching its international products and services to better support clients across borders for a seamless cross-border experience, whether they’re moving for work, study or to live in a new location.

The products and services may be available across the following countries and territories: Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Channel Islands & Isle of Man, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, UAE, UK, and US.*

