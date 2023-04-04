Rochester Democrat and Chronicle Names Five Star Bank a Winner of the Rochester Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

1 day ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC, announced that Five Star Bank has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Rochester Top Workplaces. This is the second Top Workplaces Award Five Star Bank has won in 2023.


“Winning Top Workplaces in both Buffalo and Rochester is proof of our commitment to a strong Five Star Family culture, and how our employees make Five Star Bank and our affiliates a great place to work every day,” said Five Star Bank President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham. “I’m extremely proud of how resilient our team has been in a very challenging environment. Our employees have consistently shown their commitment and dedication to the financial well-being of our customers, and I want to thank everyone for their persistent drive to succeed.”

As a reminder, winners are determined through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

The Bank’s Five Star Promise is the shared commitment by its company and all its associates to building a culture of teamwork, excellence and integrity. The Bank is committed to continually building an environment where everyone feels welcome, valued, respected and appreciated. The Bank empowers its associates to live the Promise and be an active part of evolving its culture.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $5.8 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through its Western and Central New York branch network and has commercial loan production offices in Syracuse, NY and Baltimore, MD, serving the Central New York and Mid-Atlantic regions, respectively. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC offer customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and www.FISI-Investors.com.

For additional information contact:
Pamela A. Kennard
Investor Relations Analyst
(585) 584-1549
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e89ecc-446d-40de-a798-caec399700a4

