Five9 Empowers Agents to Deliver More Fluid Experiences with Support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework 2.0

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced a new version of the Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which includes support for the Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0. The new integration enables agents to handle and seamlessly switch between voice and digital interactions within the Dynamics 365 interface, to help create more fluid and personalized customer experiences.

The Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 extends the existing partnership between Five9 and Microsoft and combines contact center controls natively in a single, intuitive user interface to capture, view, manage, and share every customer interaction throughout the customer journey. With support for CIF 2.0, agents can now work in multiple channels simultaneously in Dynamics 365, including voice, email, or chat interactions, to efficiently manage and address incoming customer inquiries in real-time. Customers can choose the most convenient and effective access points, and service interactions flow effortlessly across channels with data and context intact.

“With support for CIF 2.0, Five9 is empowering agents to provide more connected customer journeys, while continuing to build on the success of our relationship with Microsoft and the increased demand to support organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Teams, and Azure solutions,” said

Scott Black , RVP, Business Development, Five9. “The integration between Five9 and Microsoft enables customers to benefit from the alignment across the organizations, and we are pleased to continue to improve the customer service experience with our unified solution.”

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Apps and Data Product Marketing, said, “The continued growth of our long-term relationship with Five9 enables our mutual customers access to robust solutions in contact center and CRM to deliver an integrated, robust CX platform. Five9 continues to enhance their contact center integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams, specifically with this latest Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0 for multisession applications support.”

The Dynamics 365 CIF 2.0 integration is an extension to the Five9 and Microsoft Adapter, which is already trusted by Five9 customers. The Five9 Adapter for Dynamics 365 CIF 2.0 is available on AppSource in addition to the existing Dynamics 365 integration.

About Five9:

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230327005130r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005130/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.