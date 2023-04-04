"Teradata has exceptional analytics to support any use case," According to Report by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced today that Forrester+Research has named the company a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Data Management For Analytics, Q1 2023," written by principal analyst Noel Yuhanna with Aaron Katz, Dan Beaton, and Bill Nagel, March 22, 2023.

In its report, Forrester evaluated Teradata among 14 Data Management for Analytics providers and noted that:

Teradata has exceptional analytics to support any use case. Teradata offers advanced DMA capabilities, including in-database analytics, distributed query processing, self-service, data integration, automation, and workload management. Teradata Vantage provides the same advanced DMA processing across all deployment options, including on-premises, cloud, hybrid cloud, and multicloud. Teradata has a strong execution plan and has demonstrated commitment through customer strategies, investments, and meaningful partnerships. Teradata has the resources to deliver on its roadmap, focusing on improving automation, AI/ML, streaming data, data intelligence, and geospatial data support.

“When driving business performance, whether by predicting consumer behavior, identifying operational inefficiencies, or uncovering new revenue streams, it is essential for enterprises to leverage AI/ML at scale. Success in this area hinges on an analytics and data platform that can access and analyze massive amounts of data wherever that data sits within an organization, and regardless of where the platform is deployed – in the cloud, on multiple clouds, or across hybrid environments,” said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “We believe Teradata’s position as a leader in Forrester’s evaluation provides a clear view of the business value of our Vantage analytics and data platform, and in particular, the unique ability of ClearScape Analytics to power end-to-end AI/ML capabilities – including enterprise feature stores, in-database analytics, ModelOps, and operationalization at scale – required to improve business performance and drive growth.”

Forrester’s market definition of data management for analytics, according to The Data Management For Analytics Landscape, Q4 2022:

Data management for analytics accelerates new business insights by allowing users to focus on business data rather than deal with data management complexity. This modern data architecture delivers an integrated analytical platform by leveraging various data platforms such as data lakes, data warehouses, and data objects as well as data management capabilities such as data integration, data streaming, data modeling, and data curation. It leverages in-memory compute resources and distributed data repositories, and it automates the process of integration, preparation, orchestration, and transformation by leveraging various repositories and modern data pipelines. Enterprises use data management for analytics to accelerate all kinds of insights, including customer 360, internet-of-things (IoT) analytics, data science, fraud detection, risk analytics, and other actionable insights.

Read the complete The Forrester Wave: Data Management For Analytics, Q1 2023 report: www.teradata.com%2FResources%2FAnalyst-Reports%2FForrester-Data-Management-for-Analytics

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo and ClearScape Analytics are trademarks, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230327005174r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005174/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.