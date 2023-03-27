Republic Services Expands Organics Recycling in California with Anaerobic Digestion Facility

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, March 27, 2023

Site produces renewable energy from food waste, helps customers meet climate action goals

PHOENIX, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced a significant expansion of its organics recycling operations in California with the acquisition of North State Bioenergy, an anaerobic digestion facility north of Sacramento. California requires the diversion of food and yard waste from landfills as part of its climate strategy, and this important infrastructure will play a key role in helping Republic customers comply with the law and meet their own sustainability goals.

"Republic Services is a leader in recycling and composting in California, and we're committed to helping our customers divert valuable material from the waste stream and reduce emissions," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "California is taking bold steps to address climate challenges, and we're continuing to invest in solutions that enable greater circularity and support decarbonization."

The North State Bioenergy facility recycles food waste and other organics collected from across Northern California. The anaerobic digestion process breaks down this organic material and creates biogas, which can be used to generate electricity or converted into renewable natural gas to fuel vehicles in Republic's fleet. Today, the facility's operations are fully circular, with biogas generating enough electricity to power the facility.

Republic has extensive operations in California to support organics recycling, including six compost facilities and three commercial food waste pre-processing sites. The North State facility is the Company's first anaerobic digester.

In 2022, Republic recycled 1 million tons of food and yard waste. Diverting this organic material from a landfill provides a climate benefit equivalent to removing the annual emissions of 16,000 passenger vehicles. Organics recycling directly supports Republic's sustainability goal to increase recovery and circularity of key materials from the waste stream by 40% by 2030.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Republic_Services_Logo.jpg

Media
[email protected]
(480) 757-9770

favicon.png?sn=LA52497&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-expands-organics-recycling-in-california-with-anaerobic-digestion-facility-301781466.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52497&Transmission_Id=202303270904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52497&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.