Top 6 AGS Highlights at the Indian Gaming Trade Show

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a global gaming supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, today announced its must-see products at the Indian Gaming Association ("IGA") Trade Show and Convention in San Diego from March 29 – 30, 2023.

IGA_Booth_2231.jpg

"We are looking forward to once again having the opportunity to connect with our tribal partners," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez. "IGA is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our portfolio and deep pipeline of products coming out this year. We believe that our R&D team has created products that offer a unique and exciting experience for players and casino operators alike. And we could not be more excited to share our developments with our customers."

In booth 2231, AGS will exhibit its latest slot games and cutting-edge table technology that touts its broad portfolio and diverse market offerings–a direct result of its recent game studio expansion. These six must-see products will be on display at IGA.

  1. The number one performing new portrait upright cabinet since October 2022(1), Spectra UR43™ with the top indexing new core video game(2),Shamrock Fortunes™.
  2. The highly configurable Orion™ Curve Premium with a reimagined version of AGS' legendary, player-favorite game River Dragons®.
  3. More 3-reel, high denomination video game options, including the debut of Diamond Boost™ on the 75" dual-screen cabinet, Orion Rise™, and higher bet levels on Mega Diamond™ and Gold Inferno®.
  4. Exciting new game themes and brand extensions add to the breadth and depth of AGS' core and premium content library.
  5. New triggers added to the roulette version of AGS' award-winning progressive side bet Bonus Spin™ Xtreme.
  6. The headline-grabbing progressive system STAX® paired with 3 Card Catch™ and the quick-cycling, easy-to-install single-deck shuffler PAX S®.

(1) "New Portrait Upright" category of the Eilers-Fantini Cabinet Performance Report

(2) "Top Indexing New Games - Core, Video Reel" category of the Eilers-Fantini Game Performance Report


About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
[email protected]

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA52835&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-6-ags-highlights-at-the-indian-gaming-trade-show-301781727.html

SOURCE AGS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52835&Transmission_Id=202303270915PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52835&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.