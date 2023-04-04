FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) ("Forza," the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Since 2022, Forza has completed the design, development and begun water testing on three electric boats: the FX1 dual console, our 22-foot monohull, as well as our electric-powered 25-foot deck boat," says Jim Leffew, Chief Executive Officer and President of Forza X1, Inc. "So far, we've produced a total of 8 electric boats between the various models and have begun small batch production on the 22-foot monohull. We will continue to conduct additional testing, design work, and fabrication iterations on our current electric model lineup of boats before we commence production of consumer boats."

The Company's newly operational fabrication and test center in Old Fort, NC, upgraded its "Alpha 1" engine design to "Alpha 2." This upgrade includes improved features such as better efficiency and enhanced liquid cooling heat exchangers resulting in higher power availability. "Our engineers are also developing a ‘stacking' engine design which will double the horsepower in the same sleek cowling," explains Leffew. "Additional motors are being produced for intensive reliability and durability testing, utilizing destructive and non-destructive techniques."

While Forza continues its work in Old Fort, the Company will be finalizing plans for its new factory. The Company intends to build its new facility in various phases, starting with an initial 60,000-square-foot plant allowing Forza to construct up to 600 boats annually. "When all phases are completed, we expect the manufacturing facility could be as large as 100,000 square feet with production capabilities for up to 1,000 boats annually. We currently target a Q4 2023 date for our factory's completion."

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $12,767,000 as of December 31, 2022.

The Company had working capital of approximately $12,834,000 as of December 31, 2022.

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,767,199 $ 1,803,285 $ 10,963,914 608.0 % Current assets $ 13,286,934 $ 1,891,762 $ 11,395,172 602.4 % Current liabilities $ 453,191 $ 690,378 $ (237,187 ) (34.4 %) Working capital $ 12,833,743 $ 1,201,384 $ 11,632,359 968.2 %



Successor Company Successor Company Predecessor Company

Years Ended December 31, October 15 - December 31, January 1 - October 14,

2022 2021 2021 Change % Change Net sales $ - $ - $ - $ - - Cost of products sold $ 232,744 $ - $ - $ 232,744 - Gross loss $ (232,744 ) $ - $ - $ (232,744 ) - Operating expenses $ 3,420,515 $ 263,349 $ 118,179 $ 3,038,987 796 % Loss from operations $ (3,653,259 ) $ (263,349 ) $ (118,179 ) $ (3,271,731 ) 858 % Other income (expense) $ 23,178 $ (7,281 ) $ (68,742 ) $ 99,201 (131 %) Net loss $ (3,630,081 ) $ (270,630 ) $ (186,921 ) $ (3,172,530 ) 693 % Net loss per common share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.37 ) 17 % Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding 8,332,735 7,000,000 7,000,000

