NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) today announced that Ato Garrett has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, reporting to Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Garrett will be responsible for Nasdaq’s global investor relations strategy and leading the company’s overall engagement with the investment community.



“Our investor relations team serves as a critical link to ensure our shareholders, analysts, and other stakeholders understand and embrace our strategic vision,” said Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq. “Ato’s extensive investor relations and equity research experience will help strengthen our ability to articulate our strategy as we seek to capitalize on the trends shaping the financial system to unlock new growth opportunities for our clients and shareholders. We are pleased to welcome him to Nasdaq.”

“I am excited to join Nasdaq at such an important stage in our strategic journey as we continue to deliver world-leading platforms that can improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy,” said Garrett. “From Nasdaq’s founding as a capital markets pioneer to the scaled financial technology provider we are today, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to communicate Nasdaq’s strong competitive position to the investment community.”

Garrett joins Nasdaq from Veeva Systems, a provider of cloud software to the life sciences industry, where he served as Senior Director and Head of Investor Relations. Prior to Veeva, Garrett spent a decade as a sell-side analyst at Guggenheim Securities and Deutsche Bank, where he covered software and business services companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

