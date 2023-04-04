LOS ANGELES, CA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On March 3, 2023, Averox ( AVRI) purchased from Robert Goldstein, President of Averox, all interests in Cali from Above, a private company engaged in the drone dealership and rent-a-pilot business, also designing and selling drone accessories and forensic drone payloads. Services offered are Pilot training, drone inspection of wind turbines, solar panels, construction jobs, and many other purposes or missions. As a result, Cali from Above has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Averox.



About Averox:

Previously, Averox had been primarily a software development company. Now Averox’s goal is to become a leader in important growth industries.

About Cali from Above:

CALI specializes in buying and selling drones, also affixing drone accessories and drone payloads. Also pilot training, drone inspection of wind turbines, solar panels, construction jobs, and many other purposes or missions.

Safe Harbor Act

