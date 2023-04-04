WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it is executing on the company's stated plans to invest in and meaningfully grow its' salesforce in 2023.

"With this investment in the salesforce, Biofrontera is taking an important step forward in our growth strategy," stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "The success of our FDA-approved therapy for actinic keratosis (AK), Ameluz®-PDT, is directly related to our ability to educate dermatologists and patients about AK and the potential health benefits of our therapy. The strengthening of our sales effort will greatly improve our reach in key dermatology markets across the United States and position us well to further penetrate this large opportunity."

"We achieved record revenues and grew market share in 2022 with fewer sales people and territories than we had pre-COVID - an example of the capabilities of our current team," continued Ms. Monaco. "Today, we are adding a new sales region and growing the salesforce by almost 30% to now cover 40 territories. We are also adding a combined 140 years of healthcare and dermatology experience to our existing customer coverage. Biofrontera is at an important, business inflection point and we are confident that this expansion of the salesforce will enable us to accelerate growth and continue our market share gains in 2023 and beyond."

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

