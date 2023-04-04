Rackspace Technology Wins 2023 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the 2023 Singapore Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, Data & AI Partner of the Year Award. This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has received the award in Singapore.

Starting from 2001, Rackspace Technology has been collaborating with Microsoft to establish a global partnership that focuses on assisting businesses to effectively leverage Microsoft technologies. By delivering innovative products and providing unparalleled service and support across the Microsoft portfolio, Rackspace Technology became one of the initial Azure Expert MSPs, after undergoing rigorous audits in 2018.

This award is an acknowledgement of Rackspace Technology and its unwavering commitment towards developing and offering cutting-edge customer solutions and services for digital transformation, based on Microsoft technologies, as well as its dedication to maintaining high standards of excellence. Rackspace Technology provides comprehensive expertise and end-to-end solutions for all the Microsoft clouds, including Azure®, Modern Workplace (Microsoft 365®), and Business Applications (Dynamics® 365). Rackspace Technology has worked with Microsoft to establish a framework across both companies to support customers with Microsoft data solutions to help enterprises manage their Microsoft technologies in a public, private, hybrid, or multicloud environment.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and hard work that has made this award possible. Winning this prestigious award demonstrates the commitment of Rackspace Technology to providing innovative and exceptional solutions that leverage Microsoft technologies for intelligent data and AI platform services. We are continuously striving to enhance our capabilities and expertise in this domain, and it is an honour to be recognised for our achievements in this space.” said Martin Dubé, VP, of Cloud Services, Asia Pacific, and Japan at Rackspace Technology.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

