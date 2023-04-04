HERHealthEQ and Reliabotics Set to Headline East Coast's Largest Design and Manufacturing Event

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Registration is now live for the six-in-one co-located show, set to bring together 300+ exhibitors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering East (IME East), hosting six-in-one design and manufacturing expos, is designed to give a comprehensive view of the product lifecycle-from prototype to production. Set to take place June 13-15, 2023 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, the east coast's most extensive design and smart manufacturing show invites exhibitors and buyers to explore the latest insights and solutions spanning medtech, packaging, automation, plastics, design and quality.

The East Coast expo edition will host six co-located shows including: Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) covering digital health, surgical robotics and medical devices; WestPack displaying packaging across healthcare, sustainability, pharmaceuticals, cannabis, food & beverage; Plastec showcasing 3D printing, injection molding, plastics and polymer materials; Design & Manufacturing (D&M) of all things prototyping and manufacturing; Automation Technology Expo (ATX) innovations in assembly, operations, security and logistics including AI and smart manufacturing; and Quality Expo for the latest in compliance, quality assurance (QA), testing, metrology and inspection.

ime_east_keynote_pic.png

Offering over 30 educational sessions across multiple tracks, the East Coast manufacturing event announces its two keynotes, Marissa Fayer, HERHealthEQ on Opening Day and Mark Tarighi, Reliabotics the subsequent.

Marissa Fayer is the founder and CEO of HERhealthEQ, a nonprofit working to improve the health outcomes of women by providing essential medical equipment to developing regions around the world. A 23-year veteran of the medtech industry, Fayer is among the "Top 100 Women in Medtech" in Medical Design & Outsourcing, a First in Femtech award winner, PeopleMaven's "Top Woman Activist to Watch" and the recipient of the Africa Development Award. Fayer also serves as the CEO of DeepLook Medical, VP of Operations at Ultrasound AI and the US Partner at Goddess Gaia Ventures, all companies that focus on women's health.

On the second day of the event, Mark Tarighi will discuss a Robotics & Automation Industry Update. Tarighi provides a diverse background in robotics and automation with a career spanning 35 years in engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies, including executive corporate leadership in global sales and operations and executive consultancy to financial institutions and technology research firms such as McKinsey, GCC Private Equity, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Silicon Valley VCs among others. Traveling to 25 countries, he has established OEM distributors, systems integrators and strategic partners in enterprise and public sectors, resulting in over $200M+ of revenue.

The nation's largest trade show advances the manufacturing industry, which accounts for $2,269 billion of the U.S. GDP according to the NIST Annual Report on U.S. Manufacturing, serving as a springboard for continued innovation and a launchpad for the introduction of groundbreaking technologies.

Top exhibitors set to showcase include ASAHI INTECC, Braun, Tessy Plastics Beseler, BMF, Formlabs, AstroNova, B9Creations, GW Plastics, Boston Conveyor & Automation, Canon, Delta ModTech, PAC Machinery, QOSINA, ProtoCAM and XCENTRIC.

To register for IME East, please visit www.imengineeringeast.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com, and keep up to date with the latest Informa Markets engineering news on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas
Informa Markets Engineering
[email protected]

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745528/HERHealthEQ-and-Reliabotics-Set-to-Headline-East-Coasts-Largest-Design-and-Manufacturing-Event

img.ashx?id=745528

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.