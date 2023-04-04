Registration is now live for the six-in-one co-located show, set to bring together 300+ exhibitors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / Informa Markets Engineering East (IME East), hosting six-in-one design and manufacturing expos, is designed to give a comprehensive view of the product lifecycle-from prototype to production. Set to take place June 13-15, 2023 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, the east coast's most extensive design and smart manufacturing show invites exhibitors and buyers to explore the latest insights and solutions spanning medtech, packaging, automation, plastics, design and quality.

The East Coast expo edition will host six co-located shows including: Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) covering digital health, surgical robotics and medical devices; WestPack displaying packaging across healthcare, sustainability, pharmaceuticals, cannabis, food & beverage; Plastec showcasing 3D printing, injection molding, plastics and polymer materials; Design & Manufacturing (D&M) of all things prototyping and manufacturing; Automation Technology Expo (ATX) innovations in assembly, operations, security and logistics including AI and smart manufacturing; and Quality Expo for the latest in compliance, quality assurance (QA), testing, metrology and inspection.

Offering over 30 educational sessions across multiple tracks, the East Coast manufacturing event announces its two keynotes, Marissa Fayer, HERHealthEQ on Opening Day and Mark Tarighi, Reliabotics the subsequent.

Marissa Fayer is the founder and CEO of HERhealthEQ, a nonprofit working to improve the health outcomes of women by providing essential medical equipment to developing regions around the world. A 23-year veteran of the medtech industry, Fayer is among the "Top 100 Women in Medtech" in Medical Design & Outsourcing, a First in Femtech award winner, PeopleMaven's "Top Woman Activist to Watch" and the recipient of the Africa Development Award. Fayer also serves as the CEO of DeepLook Medical, VP of Operations at Ultrasound AI and the US Partner at Goddess Gaia Ventures, all companies that focus on women's health.

On the second day of the event, Mark Tarighi will discuss a Robotics & Automation Industry Update. Tarighi provides a diverse background in robotics and automation with a career spanning 35 years in engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies, including executive corporate leadership in global sales and operations and executive consultancy to financial institutions and technology research firms such as McKinsey, GCC Private Equity, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Silicon Valley VCs among others. Traveling to 25 countries, he has established OEM distributors, systems integrators and strategic partners in enterprise and public sectors, resulting in over $200M+ of revenue.

The nation's largest trade show advances the manufacturing industry, which accounts for $2,269 billion of the U.S. GDP according to the NIST Annual Report on U.S. Manufacturing, serving as a springboard for continued innovation and a launchpad for the introduction of groundbreaking technologies.

Top exhibitors set to showcase include ASAHI INTECC, Braun, Tessy Plastics Beseler, BMF, Formlabs, AstroNova, B9Creations, GW Plastics, Boston Conveyor & Automation, Canon, Delta ModTech, PAC Machinery, QOSINA, ProtoCAM and XCENTRIC.

To register for IME East, please visit www.imengineeringeast.com.

