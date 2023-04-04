Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) to Concentra Biosciences, LLC for $1.85 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right is fair to Jounce shareholders. The non-tradeable contingent value right represents the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable for a period of ten years post-closing from any license or disposition of Jounce’s programs effected within two years of closing and 100% of the potential aggregate value of certain specified potential cost savings.

Halper Sadeh encourages Jounce shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Jounce and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Jounce shareholders; (2) determine whether Concentra is underpaying for Jounce; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Jounce shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Jounce shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Jounce shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005551/en/