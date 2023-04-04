The Importance of a Healthy Routine: Meet Prashanthi Kanniappan Murthy

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / GoDaddy
d3ae4a80-cdf1-48f7-823f-70978531f9cb.jpg

Originally published on GoDaddy Life

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do at GoDaddy.

I started out as an intern at GoDaddy in the summer of 2019. I joined back as a full time employee in 2020 and have been here ever since! My internship was with the Cyber Threat Intelligence team. I fell in love with this section of security - dealing with malwares, incidents, writing, and reversing code. The team and my mentors were really helpful and motivating, which is the reason I decided to join full time.

How did you get into tech?

I should probably thank my mechanical engineer dad for that! He taught me math and science in a way that I eventually fell in love with problem solving. I knew I wanted to get into engineering (originally, either mechanical or aeronautical). However, computer science was something I never expected. Taking the challenging math classes in high school was actually fun for me, as I felt like I was exploring new things. Over the years, I have had many mentors and teachers, and had the opportunity to work on various projects, which has shaped me and my passion for security.

What is your personal advice for women who are interested in your profession? How should they proceed and what should they learn?

One piece of advice I hold close to my heart is: "if you really really want it, take that step." For many women, they lack support when they decide to get into tech (or other man-dominated fields). Growing up in a patriarchal society, I faced a lot of questions, such as: "is that necessary for a young girl?" Times when you doubt there aren't people to support you, just keep putting in that effort. During the times where I have felt most alone, I've gone on to meet some amazing people and formed communities to support and lift me up. Even through failure, you have that experience for you and others following in your footsteps!

What do you enjoy the most about the flexibility/work-life balance offered at GoDaddy?

The work-life balance has helped me reset a lot of unhealthy habits that I had picked up in the past. Now, I have a much healthier routine. Having a routine requires effort and takes time for that self-care. A healthy routine also helps me take care of my body and mental wellbeing, as well! I am based out of the Seattle area and am an outdoorsy person. The flexibility that GoDaddy offers has given me incredible experiences and quality time with my loved ones.

What motivates you at work?

I love a good complex problem solving session. There is no dearth of it on GoDaddy's InfoSec team. Combine it with an amazing pool of talented people working here, who support and lift each other up - that's the strongest motivation! There is always something new to learn here and it's equally important to share the knowledge you have.

Tell us about your biggest role model or mentor.

A very cliché answer - my mom. She broke a lot of barriers for her time - being the only educated and working woman in the family, managing her career and fighting the traditional norms that were thrown her way. While she made it look simple when I was a child, I cannot imagine myself in her shoes as an adult now. She is always the first one to pull me up when I'm down and stand with me if I am going through a tough patch. She has been my strongest supporter and biggest role model.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERG's, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745957/The-Importance-of-a-Healthy-Routine-Meet-Prashanthi-Kanniappan-Murthy

img.ashx?id=745957

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.