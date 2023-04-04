Aerojet Rocketdyne Selected by Lockheed Martin to Power Additional THAAD Interceptors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has been awarded a new contract by Lockheed Martin to produce additional solid rocket motors and Divert and Attitude Control Systems (DACS) for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system for the Missile Defense Agency. The contract includes interceptor propulsion for U.S. government lots 13/14 as well as Foreign Military Sales. THAAD is one of the nation’s primary defenses against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.

“For more than two decades, Aerojet Rocketdyne has powered THAAD, a missile defense system that protects our nation, our military service members and our allies,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Precision in everything we do is paramount, and we continue our longstanding focus on producing the highest quality products for our customers in support of our nation’s critical defense needs.”

A land-based element of the Missile Defense Agency’s Missile Defense system, built by Lockheed Martin, the THAAD weapon system shields deployed U.S. and allied forces and critical infrastructure from missile attacks. The combat-proven system has a 100% success rate in intercept tests—16 intercepts in 16 tests—since production began.

The THAAD solid rocket boost motor is manufactured at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama and at the company’s Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas. The DACS, a highly-responsive thruster system that keeps THAAD’s kinetic kill vehicle on target during the latter stages of an intercept, is manufactured in the company’s Los Angeles, California facility.

