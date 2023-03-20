PR Newswire

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the fastest, quickest, most powerful factory muscle car in the world, is now open for orders

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 delivers 1,025 horsepower at 6,500 rpm, 945 Ib.-ft. of torque at 4,200 rpm on E85 fuel and crosses the quarter-mile trap in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle, is history's first-ever eight-second factory muscle car

Enthusiasts can view available dealer allocations for the new Challenger SRT Demon 170 via the Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com

All customer sold orders for Challenger SRT Demon and notarized customer acknowledgment letter must be received before May 15, 2023

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 series production volume will be limited to not more than 3,300 total units (3,000 for the U.S. market and 300 for Canada ); actual volume could be less depending on production capacity and component availability

); actual volume could be less depending on production capacity and component availability Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $96,666 (excluding destination and fees)

(excluding destination and fees) Customer orders certified sold at MSRP (without markup) will receive priority scheduling

Customers purchasing a Demon 170 who document current ownership of an original 2018 Challenger SRT Demon will be offered the option to VIN-match the last four digits of the VIN

Those purchasing the Challenger SRT Demon 170 must sign a customer letter acknowledging the Demon 170 as a unique performance vehicle with unique characteristics, parts, systems and capabilities

Replay of 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reveal at the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event is available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com

Dodge is opening the gates for ordering of the most powerful muscle car in the world, unlocking order books for the 1,025-horsepower, eight-second quarter-mile 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The Dodge brand unveiled its seventh and final "Last Call" special-edition model in a dramatic helicopter-drop debut during the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas performance festival at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023. The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 pulls the highest G-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs, hits the 60-ft. mark in 1.24 seconds, and reaches 60 mph in 1.66 seconds on its way to a quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph.

A replay of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reveal, as well as event highlights from Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event, is available for viewing at DodgeGarage.com.

Available dealer allocations for the new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 can be viewed via the Dodge Horsepower Locator. After identifying a dealer with available allocation through the Horsepower Locator tool, customers must contact the dealer directly to discuss a potential order.

The Dodge Horsepower Locator online tool helps Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" and locate the Dodge Challenger or Charger model of their choice, ranging from an entry level SXT model to the ultimate-performance Challenger SRT Demon 170.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $96,666 (excluding destination and fees). All customer sold orders for the Challenger SRT Demon as well as notarized customer acknowledgment letters must be received before May 15, 2023. Customer orders certified sold at MSRP will receive priority scheduling.

Production of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 will begin this summer and total series production volume will be limited to not more than 3,300 units, with 3,000 for the U.S. and 300 for Canada. Actual production volume could be less depending on production capacity and component availability.

Garage Mates

Customers purchasing a Challenger SRT Demon 170 who document current ownership of an original 2018 Challenger SRT Demon will be offered the unique opportunity to match the last four digits of the VIN of their new Demon 170 with their original 2018 Demon when finalizing their order.

Customers can request to match the last four digits of their original Demon VIN, which also allows for the unique Demon instrument panel badging to match for each vehicle.

Customer Acknowledgment Letter

Similar to the original Demon, those purchasing the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 must sign a customer letter acknowledging the Demon 170 as a unique performance vehicle with unique characteristics, parts, systems and capabilities.

As with all new Dodge SRT vehicles, the purchase of a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 allows owners to take part in a one-day SRT Experience class at Radford Racing School, the official high-performance driving school of Dodge//SRT. Additional information on the Radford Racing School is available at DodgeGarage.com.

20 Fast Facts of 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170:

Most powerful muscle car in the world, producing 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb.-ft. of torque

World's quickest production car, reaching 0-60 in 1.66 seconds with the highest G-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs

Quickest vehicle ever produced in brand's 100-plus-year history

History's first eight-second factory muscle car

Runs NHRA-certified 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph

NHRA "banned" for running sub-nine-second quarter-mile without a standard safety cage or parachute

Horsepower output determined by sensing percentage of ethanol fuel content

Produces 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on premium fuel

Almost all primary engine power components upgraded

Capable of providing more fuel flow per minute than the average U.S. showerhead

First-ever factory production car built with staggered drag radial tires and fender flares

Unique Mickey Thompson ET Street drag radials developed exclusively for the Demon 170

Optional Lacks Enterprises two-piece lightweight carbon-fiber wheels save 24.7 pounds

Patent-pending TransBrake 2.0 includes torque-shaping capability

Demon badging features a "170" neck tattoo and new E85-representative yellow Demon's eye

Yellow and red serialized Demon instrument panel badge

One-of-a-kind owner content includes a commemorative Demon 170 decanter set

Available Goodwool car shell through exclusive distributor Finishing Touch Auto Spa

Premium car care products included from Jay Leno's Garage

Garage Direct Connection accessories include parachute system and harness bar with matching carbon-fiber rear seat delete trim panels

2023 Dodge Charger/Challenger "Last Call" Highlights

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model, commemorating the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models were previously introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, and one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque.

Dodge also launched a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

