U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Tornado Victims in Alabama

18 hours ago
PR Newswire

FLORENCE, Ala., March 27, 2023

FLORENCE, Ala., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the tornados that touched down in parts of northern Alabama this past weekend.

Florence and several neighboring communities sustained some of the worst damage. At least three tornadoes touched down between Friday and Saturday, with high winds causing power outages and structural damage to some homes and buildings.

"As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we can provide them with a secure place to store their possessions," said Chuck Newell, U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama president. "These storms have left behind a lot of damage. People in need of help can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings at no cost for one month."

U-Box deliveries to residents' homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at participating U-Haul facilities.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Shoals

1520 Florence Blvd.

Florence, AL 35630

(256) 764-4601

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6194
Website: uhaul.com

