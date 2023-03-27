CSL Opens New, State-of-the-Art Vaccine Research and Development Facility in Waltham, Massachusetts

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2023

The site will support CSL's growing R&D portfolio, accelerating the development of next-generation mRNA technology for vaccines

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX: CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) today celebrated the official opening of the company's new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) center in Waltham, Massachusetts. The custom-built facility is approximately 140,000 square feet with 54,000 square feet of lab space, including the first biosafety level 3 laboratory (BSL-3) in Waltham. The site will serve as CSL's central hub for current and future vaccine design.

CSL_New_State_of_the_Art_Vaccine_Research_and_Development_Facility_Ribbon_Cu.jpg

"CSL's growing R&D presence in Waltham is the latest example of our investment in our future – which includes advancing our growing capabilities in disruptive technologies like next-generation mRNA," said Jon Edelman, Senior Vice President of the CSL Vaccines Innovation Unit. "At this site, we aim to develop the vaccines that will help protect the public in the decades ahead and facilitate collaboration with local partners to drive our next wave of innovation."

CSL's global Research and Development organization has more than 2,000 employees in ten countries around the world, contributing to a robust and promising pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates. In addition to Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has an R&D presence in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Pasadena, California; Melbourne, Australia; Bern, Switzerland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Marburg, Germany – helping to create an integrated global organization that can conveniently collaborate with institutions everywhere and offer access to professional development opportunities and enhancing external innovation.

"The Waltham site's location and our investment in this world-class facility will provide our talented people with the ideal environment to deliver the breakthroughs that CSL aims to achieve," said Ethan Settembre, Ph.D., Vice President, Research, CSL Vaccines Innovation Unit and site head for this facility. "We are also excited that this location provides an opportunity for our scientists to collaborate closely with industry and academic partners, allowing greater access to ongoing innovation and talent."

Please visit the career section of our website for the latest openings:
https://www.csl.com/careers.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency, dialysis and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies.

Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.
For more information about CSL, visit www.CSL.com.

Media Contacts

U.S.
Sue Thorn
Mobile: 617 799 3151
Email: [email protected]

Australia:
Kim O'Donohue
Mobile: 0449 884 603
Email: [email protected]

Jimmy Baker
Mobile: +61 450 909 211
Email: [email protected]

CSL, All Rights Reserved © 2023

CSL_New_State_of_the_Art_Vaccine_Research_and_Development_Facility_in_Waltham_Massachusetts.jpg

csl_behring_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH53711&sd=2023-03-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csl-opens-new-state-of-the-art-vaccine-research-and-development-facility-in-waltham-massachusetts-301782512.html

SOURCE CSL

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH53711&Transmission_Id=202303271529PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH53711&DateId=20230327
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.