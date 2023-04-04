W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Shadi Albert as president of Berkley Luxury Group. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Albert is a highly-experienced property and casualty insurance executive with nearly 20 years of industry involvement. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president of strategy and business development in a key division at large U.S. insurance group. He has a track record of sustained strong performance and positioning operations for profitable growth. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Temple University, Fox School of Business, and a Masters of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University, Haub School of Business. He also holds Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, “We are excited to welcome Shadi to the group. His proven leadership and depth of experience will complement the expertise of Berkley Luxury Group’s talented team in delivering exceptional service to our brokers and clients. We are fortunate to have him join us as we continue to build our business.”

Berkley Luxury Group is the premier insurer for luxury condos, co-ops, rentals, and upscale restaurants. For further info about products and services available from Berkley Luxury Group, please visit www.berkleyluxurygroup.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

